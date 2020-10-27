Letter: Carabajal is ideal state Assembly candidate

This election day Cayuga County residents have an opportunity to elect a New York state Assembly candidate who is uniquely qualified to serve them in Albany. A candidate who has spent a career educating the youth of our community, committed a decade to public service and can get to work on day one because she understands the issues; that candidate is Dia Carbajal.

Having taught mathematics in public schools and at Cayuga Community College, Dia understands the importance of offering everyone an equal and equitable education. After also serving six years on the Auburn school board, she knows first-hand the challenges of achieving this due to state-imposed mandates and a broken funding system that has short changed districts such as Auburn by tens of millions of dollars.

As a member of Auburn City Council, Dia was at the forefront of advocating for the issues that matter most to those she represented. When our drinking water was threatened by harmful algal blooms, she helped lobby the state for the necessary funding to upgrade our treatment plant, fought to protect the long-term health of the watershed and Owasco Lake and supported increased funding for the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program. During her tenure Auburn was successful in securing millions of dollars in state and federal funding for road construction, bridge replacements, park improvements and downtown revitalization. In 2019, when New York state passed new bail and discovery reform laws that posed a threat to our community, Dia joined her colleagues on council and local law enforcement officials in calling on state leadership to delay the implementation of these laws in the interest of public safety.