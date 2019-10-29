I spent the early part of my life daydreaming about leaving Auburn, only to officially move within the city limits seven years ago and start a business here. As I raise my own family I have often toyed with the idea of moving away; this current city council has changed my mind. I am constantly amazed at the transformation the city has made over the last four years. I believe that is thanks to my friend Dia Carabajal. Hearing her talk about this city is inspiring. She sees the positives and yet doesn’t turn a blind eye to the concerns of residents. I’ve witnessed her give her personal contact information out freely to city residents to contact her if they ever have a concern. She is not one to shrug off a problem but find a solution. I am always impressed with her passion, dedication and knowledge of the city of Auburn and the issues of local government. As a professor of mathematics she brings her natural problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities to the table. We need Dia Carabajal on the Auburn City Council. Her commitment to the well being of her fellow residents is clear in her endorsements from the police, fire, and health care worker unions.
Auburn is known as “History’s Hometown,” and because of Dia’s efforts the future is bright. We are embracing our history and growing our city to make it a place that people want to be now. Let’s keep Auburn moving forward and stop obsessing with backing up.
Cathy Stevens-Tripiciano
Auburn