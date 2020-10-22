Letter: Carabajal supports water protection

In the race for the open seat in the 126th NYS Assembly race, there is a clear choice when it comes to local government experience and I am writing to express my support for Dia Carabajal for Assembly.

I served with Dia on Auburn City Council and know first-hand that she was involved in several initiatives to improve the quality of life for the people of Auburn and the larger community. One of those initiatives was protecting Owasco Lake, our public water supply for 45,000+ people.

In the fall of 2016, harmful algal blooms hit Owasco Lake hard and threatened our drinking water supply. Dia Carabajal and our colleagues on city council took immediate action to get our state officials to partner with us to respond to this crisis, which led to the governor and state Legislature budgeting funds that allowed Auburn to upgrade our water filtration system with a powder activated carbon system at our filtration plant, which allows us to keep our drinking water safe when threatened by algal blooms. Dia was part of our effort calling for a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) as a long-term comprehensive plan to identify the sources of the HABs in Owasco Lake. Dia voted to move the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council to be an autonomous organization and hire an executive director to foster lake protection stewardship throughout the watershed.