Letter: Carabajal the best choice for Assembly

I offer a simple statement: Dia Carabajal is our best choice for NYS Assembly. She is experienced. She is focused. She is committed and she brings to our Assembly District 126 something we have not had in many many years, a member representing us in the majority party. This matters. Dia will represent us and importantly will be able to move that representation to responsiveness from Albany. How many of us have complained that Albany ignores the needs of upstate and Cayuga County? Let us give Dia a chance. She will make certain that our voices are heard, that our voices are heeded in Albany that our needs are not just heard but met. Send Dia to Albany.