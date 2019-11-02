I am an Auburn native who left the city in the late 70s to go to college, never thinking I’d return. After living outside the city for over 40 years, while working for the Auburn school district almost 20 years, my husband and I moved back this year and we are proud to call Auburn home again. One person who has contributed significantly to making Auburn what it is today is Dia Carabajal, a woman I am proud to call my friend. Dia actively served as a school board member prior to her election to city council and was visible and responsive. She has worked tirelessly over the last four years to help revitalize Auburn. Dia’s energy, dedication and commitment to our community have inspired me as well as many others. There is no doubt in my mind Dia represents everyone in our community. Let’s keep Auburn moving forward — please join me in voting for Dia!
Anne Mlod
You have free articles remaining.
Auburn