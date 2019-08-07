It was very exciting to see U.S. Rep. John Katko say, in your July 29 Facebook interview, that he could support a carbon dividend solution to climate change!
He qualified his potential support, however, by saying that such an approach must be adopted “worldwide” and the congressman is on record as opposing international agreements such as the Paris accord to achieve worldwide reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Fortunately, most carbon dividend proposals including H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act currently in Congress, include a border adjustment provision which provides a powerful market incentive for our trading partners to adopt similar policies.
The Citizen said in a December editorial that supporting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act “could be one of the most important actions he’ll ever take as a congressman.” It’s time for Rep. Katko to follow through on his pledges of bipartisanship and take the action that he is on the record as saying must be taken by Congress. Congressman Katko, please co-sponsor H.R. 763!
Susan Smith
Moravia