Republicans and Democrats in New York are working together to support the nation's first carbon tax, here's why that's a good thing. A New York carbon tax would tax the carbon content of all fuels, including natural gas, coal, gasoline and oil. If we tax these resources, it will disincentivize the use of fossil fuels and raise their costs. Typically these fuels benefit the economy of a state because residents are employed, and they generate revenue in their extraction, sale, distribution, and refinement. According to the EIA, New York state, however, imports a vast majority of its fuels from other states and foreign sources. Due to this, New York loses over 30 billion dollars annually. New York has an immense energy deficit, which hurts New Yorkers and our economy.
One solution to lower this trade deficit would be to decrease our use of these fuels and create an infrastructure that doesn't use foreign fuel. A carbon tax could achieve both of these things, saving New Yorkers billions of dollars and increasing our energy independence. It would incentivize New Yorkers to use less fuel and make investments in energy efficiency, saving New York money in the long run. The tax would also make renewable energy the cheapest source of electricity in New York, reducing the need to import natural gas. The carbon tax can be coupled with a decrease in the payroll tax and subsidizes for affected utilities. In this new system, New York profits would stay in New York.
Thomas Carpenito
Auburn