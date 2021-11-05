Letter: Carbon tax would decrease the deficit

The excuses for climate inaction because it is “too costly” irks me to no end. We don’t need the Senate to settle on a price tag of $3.5 trillion, $1.5 trillion, $6 trillion. Our elected officials shouldn’t be throwing their hands up at climate provisions at a loss as to how to pay for them. Climate provisions like the Clean Electricity Performance Program could easily be funded by carbon pricing.

A carbon tax, or some other form of carbon pricing, could generate revenue while itself driving emissions down. If Senators Manchin and Sinema are unhappy with adding to the deficit, a carbon tax would decrease the deficit while mitigating climate change! If the folks on the other side of the aisle are unhappy with collecting a tax, they can support a revenue neutral carbon fee and dividend. The carbon fee and dividend bill in Congress right now can do wonders for the climate without impacting American families or the national deficit.

Our elected officials should all be aware of the concept of carbon pricing. If the Build Back Better Act is passed without carbon pricing, it will be a tremendous missed opportunity for the health of our planet.

Zac Bellinger

Syracuse

