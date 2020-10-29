 Skip to main content
Letter: Carefully consider choices for president
Letter: Carefully consider choices for president

We’re in the midst of a significant decision time. As I consider choices, I devoutly believe that our country needs a president who:

• respects the humanity in all individuals

• values and can relate to other people

• can change perspective

• is prepared for the job

• really listens to others

• believes in working together, and can build a team, a coalition

• can admit a mistake

• shows a genuine love of family

• is basically honest

• appoints appropriately qualified people to positions in charge of departments and offices where they work positively for stated goals of the office or department

• has a sense of responsibility to the office of president and to our country

• works at the job

• has realistic long-range vision

• trusts, and bases decisions on, facts

• deserves the respect of other nations and leaders

• whom I can respect

Some citizens may have trouble voting for either presidential candidate. I believe that a vote for neither is a vote for the status quo. I’ve made my decision. Have you?

Nancy Pennypacker

Port Byron

