Letter: Carefully consider choices for president

We’re in the midst of a significant decision time. As I consider choices, I devoutly believe that our country needs a president who:
• respects the humanity in all individuals
• values and can relate to other people
• can change perspective
• is prepared for the job
• really listens to others
• believes in working together, and can build a team, a coalition
• can admit a mistake
• shows a genuine love of family
• is basically honest
• appoints appropriately qualified people to positions in charge of departments and offices where they work positively for stated goals of the office or department
• has a sense of responsibility to the office of president and to our country
• works at the job
• has realistic long-range vision
• trusts, and bases decisions on, facts
• deserves the respect of other nations and leaders
• whom I can respect
Some citizens may have trouble voting for either presidential candidate. I believe that a vote for neither is a vote for the status quo. I’ve made my decision. Have you?
Nancy Pennypacker
Port Byron
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!