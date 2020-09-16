Letter: Carefully consider our next president

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I watched both the Republican and Democratic conventions.

First let's start with the Republicans:

I watched and listened to the same policies that they always stand for. Support the rich, businesses and the stock market. The poor and the working men and women are completely forgotten. Most of all, President Donald J. Trump violated the Hatch law by having his nomination speech on the south lawn of the White House. You are forbidden to do that. Trump is a liar, along with Giuliani and the rest of the crooked, do-nothing Republicans. President Trump has failed and lied about COVID-19. Racism? He doesn't care about that, only his rich, famous friends. That's typical Republican politics.

The Democrats:

Joe Biden has always been for the working poor and the working men and women in this country. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have worked across the aisle to get bills passed. Republicans have crossed over to endorse Joe. Republicans like John Kasich, Colin Powell, Susan Molinari, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. Joe Biden has ties right here in Auburn. He married Neilia Hunter and lost her and his daughter Naomi in a car accident. He also lost a son to cancer. He knows what tragedy is all about. He has a heart for people that struggle paying bills, putting food on the table, who have lost loved ones.