Letter: Caring community shows its support

Today, I write to say a huge “thank you!” Because of the generous donations made by the Auburn community, my family, friends and neighbors, I was able to raise $1,490, all of which was donated to the pantry.

I was able to meet Nancy Shefield, the coordinator of the pantry, on March 30. She took my mother and me on a tour through the pantry. I was surprised to learn some of the history that is attached to the building. Did you know that the church was moved from Seminary Street to Capitol Street? That was just one tidbit of history that I learned. The best part of the tour was seeing the shelves and freezers stocked with nutritious foods for those in need.