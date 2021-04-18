Letter: Cartoon unfairly attacked all law enforcement

As sheriff of Cayuga County, I try to stay up to date with local news and information, especially that which can have an impact on public safety and the ability of our office to fulfill our mission. The Auburn Citizen newspaper is one of my daily sources as it is the primary print media outlet in our community. I have always appreciated The Citizen’s willingness to share press releases and public safety information from our agency with their readers. Not long ago many fellow sheriffs and I were called out by The Citizen for not sending the appropriate public messaging as it related to the enforcement of COVID-19 regulations. I respected and learned from that experience. Improper messaging can have a negative impact.