Letter: Cartoon unfairly attacked all law enforcement

As sheriff of Cayuga County, I try to stay up to date with local news and information, especially that which can have an impact on public safety and the ability of our office to fulfill our mission. The Auburn Citizen newspaper is one of my daily sources as it is the primary print media outlet in our community. I have always appreciated The Citizen’s willingness to share press releases and public safety information from our agency with their readers. Not long ago many fellow sheriffs and I were called out by The Citizen for not sending the appropriate public messaging as it related to the enforcement of COVID-19 regulations. I respected and learned from that experience. Improper messaging can have a negative impact.
After reading the Friday, April 16, newspaper, I believe that The Citizen needs to learn the same lesson. The editorial cartoon depicting a white police officer pointing a gun at a person of color sitting in a car with both hands on the steering wheel with the officer stating “stop being black or I’ll shoot” is deeply concerning. There is no positive message from this picture. It fosters division, fear and hate. I have and continue to stand with the men and women of our sheriff’s office to denounce racism. It is unacceptable in any form. This picture published in the Citizen is also unacceptable. Today I stand with these same men and women to denounce the printing of a picture that promotes fear and hate of all that wear the badge.
I am asking The Citizen not to take part in the overgeneralization of an entire profession based on the actions of a few. Those few are disliked as much by dedicated law enforcement officers as they are by the public. Those who wear the badge with dignity, caring and dedication to their community do not deserve this. To the editors of The Citizen, I hope you learn a lesson from this. Improper messaging can have a negative impact.
Brian Schenck
Sennett
Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff.