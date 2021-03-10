Letter: Case story has great educational value

Hats off to Suzanne Searing for writing the letter headlined “Auburn should be celebrating Case.”
Not only Auburn students, but most Auburnians, are still unaware of Theodore W. Case’s long-lasting legacy in the motion picture industry.
Having more time to think during this pandemic, the thought came that the rush to produce a COVID-19 vaccine and the race to put sound on motion picture film have something in common. Both involved other countries, but with one big difference.
Dr. Eric J. Yager tells us how COVID-19 vaccines were produced in just one year. He said scientists around the world had been studying coronaviruses for over 50 years so when they learned that SARS-CoV-2 was the virus causing COVID-19, countries began working together, sharing data and results on clinical trials. Voila!
Like the vaccine, multiple countries sought a way to put sound on motion picture film.
Since the late 1800s, inventors from England, Sweden, France, Germany, India and Japan presented proposals for “talkies,” but their descriptions were too ambiguous so duplication was difficult. It was evident that the necessary tools to couple sound with moving picture film were not yet available.
Enter Dr. Lee DeForest, a participant in this international race who desperately wanted to win. In 1920 he contacted the Case Research Laboratory to purchase Case’s Thalofide cell because he heard how well it reproduced sound. Case agreed to sell him his cells. In 1922, DeForest again contacted the lab to ask Case if he could solve the problem of recording sound on motion picture film.
Unknown to the public Case had already invented what DeForest and the world were seeking. Within a month, Case perfected his AEO light that recorded sound and the Thalofide cell that reproduced sound and gave the world the sound-on-film technology still used today.
The world owes a debt of gratitude to the achievements of Theodore W. Case. Unlike the countries that collaborated to deliver the vaccines, Case single-handedly gave rise to an ever-expanding era of audio-visual communication, education and entertainment.
In conclusion, when students complain about learning things that seem irrelevant, tell them about Theodore Case. He thought his work on molecular and atomic structures would be of great use to “agriculture, electric lighting companies, weather bureaus, etc.” Never thinking of its use in the motion picture industry. The lesson: We never know how what we learn today will change the world tomorrow.
Toni K. Colella and Luke P. Colella
Auburn
Toni K. Colella and Luke P. Colella are co- authors of "Now We’re Talking ... The Story of Theodore W. Case and Sound-on-Film."