Letter: Case story has great educational value

Hats off to Suzanne Searing for writing the letter headlined “Auburn should be celebrating Case.”

Not only Auburn students, but most Auburnians, are still unaware of Theodore W. Case’s long-lasting legacy in the motion picture industry.

Having more time to think during this pandemic, the thought came that the rush to produce a COVID-19 vaccine and the race to put sound on motion picture film have something in common. Both involved other countries, but with one big difference.

Dr. Eric J. Yager tells us how COVID-19 vaccines were produced in just one year. He said scientists around the world had been studying coronaviruses for over 50 years so when they learned that SARS-CoV-2 was the virus causing COVID-19, countries began working together, sharing data and results on clinical trials. Voila!

Like the vaccine, multiple countries sought a way to put sound on motion picture film.

Since the late 1800s, inventors from England, Sweden, France, Germany, India and Japan presented proposals for “talkies,” but their descriptions were too ambiguous so duplication was difficult. It was evident that the necessary tools to couple sound with moving picture film were not yet available.