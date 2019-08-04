Sometimes? Always? Never? How are these three questions connected with the ever-so-wonderful free swimming pool at Casey Park here in Auburn, New York?
SOMETIMES: When lightning threatened, the huge Olympic-size pool at Casey Park off North Division Street (next to the Doubledays Falcon Park ball field) had to be closed. Swimmers were asked to get out of the water for obvious safety precautions. Who knows how many more times thunder, which is followed soon after with dangerous lightning, will happen before the Casey pool closes for the this summer season Aug. 25?
Almost ALWAYS people at Casey Park pool smile. Yes, I know many teens, moms, dads and grandparents at the pool consistently smile because we’re all enjoying the refreshing blue water. It’s almost impossible not to smile when in the Casey Pool — especially on those beastly hot days we’ve had this summer with temperatures over 90 degrees. Thank God our city of Auburn contracts the YMCA lifeguards to enable hundreds of swimmers to enjoy Casey Park’s free swimming ... and keep cool.
NEVER? Well, even though I’ve been in Casey Pool often this summer, each time I get into the pool’s crystal clear blue water the first 10 seconds do feel nippy. When my skin acclimates, I find it hard to believe initially I even thought the pool chilly. It’s NEVER an uncomfortable temperature once I go underwater and get totally wet!
But I know I’ll NEVER be happy when the Casey Park Pool closes for the season. Let’s NEVER forget to thank the City of Auburn taxpayers and YMCA for letting all of us safely swim, float, work out or just play in the pricelessly pleasant pool off North Division Street in the northwest corner of Auburn.
Sue Hemingway
Auburn