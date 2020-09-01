 Skip to main content
Letter: Casino workers grateful for support

A major thank you to:

• Congressman Tom Reed (23rd Congressional District)

• Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (130th Assembly District)

• Jake Chard (representative for Assemblyman Brian Kolb, 131st Assembly District)

• Chris Catt (chief of staff for Sen. Pam Helming, 54th Senate District)

Thank you for coming out and advocating on behalf of the employees of del Lago. Your messages were strong and your presence meant so much to me. The day that I contacted your offices, no hesitation, no delay, immediate action! I know that each of you will continue this journey with us until we are open and operational. Congressman Reed, Senator Helming, Assemblyman Manktelow and Assemblyman Kolb, you have my respect and support and I know we are in good hands! Great representation, Chris and Jake!

Valerie McIntyre

Liverpool

Valerie McIntyre is a table games supervisor at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.

