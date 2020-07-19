Letter: Cayuga Community College moving in the wrong direction

The Board of Cayuga Community College recently decided to deal with a revenue shortfall caused by reduced enrollment by firing instructors and increasing tuition. This, of course, will further reduce enrollment at this financially difficult time, exacerbating the problem. What were they thinking!? Educating our local young people is a virtue in itself, and should be the mission of our local community college. By lowering tuition, enrollment could potentially increase, thus easing the financial burden for both families and the institution.