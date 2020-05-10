Letter: Cayuga County DMV still here to help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All of us at the Cayuga County DMV Office have been getting tons of calls asking when we are going to open for business. So I want all of you to know that we NEVER closed!

While we are not open to the public and we keep our office doors closed, we are open full time Monday through Friday.

And remember, if you use our local DMV office, 12.7% of every transaction stays in the county!

So please consider either dropping off your transaction to the front lobby, or mailing it to us. Include your name, address and phone number. We will call you when we complete your transaction, or you can choose to have us mail it back to you. The address of our office: Cayuga County DMV, 160 Genesee St., Auburn.

The only transactions that we are prohibited to do by the state DMV are face-to-face transactions – permits, CDL tests, and amending a driver’s license.

Unfortunately the state will not allow road tests to take place until further notice.

If you have any questions, please call us at (315) 253-1241 on Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We appreciate your business! Please share this information with your family and friends and remember, let’s keep our $$ local!