Letter: Cayuga County facing huge financial challenge

The Cayuga County Legislature recently empowered our chair to implement temporary furloughs across the workforce through July 31, and to recall employees individually or collectively as needed at any time. As a legislator, I supported this action to begin addressing the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on the county’s 2020 budget (projected $2.5-$5+ million deficit), during a time when the county is not fully operational.
Cayuga County is currently operating under NY PAUSE and state-mandated workforce restrictions. For a variety of related reasons (including lack of internet in our rural areas), some employees are unable to work fully or at all during this time. Counties in similar positions across the state have turned to temporary furloughs to offset budget shortfalls while federal enhanced unemployment payments are available to make impacted employees financially whole.
Throughout this crisis, Cayuga County workers have continued to provide essential public services in-person and virtually. I appreciate their dedication and thank them for their service. They are on the front lines of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting public health and safety, supporting our most vulnerable residents and assisting local businesses. Over the coming weeks and months as restrictions lift, it will be important for our chair to closely monitor the impact of furloughs on county operations and recall employees as needed.
Over the coming year, it will be essential for the Legislature to explore all options and resources to further reduce the 2020 budget gap and plan for 2021 within the context of changing service needs and financials. A well-structured, inclusive approach that engages department heads and union leadership as partners in identifying sustainable solutions will serve the county well as we rise to face this challenge together.
There are no simple answers and many uncertainties tied to reopening and stimulus relief. Our chair has established a process to keep the Legislature informed of the county’s changing financial picture. She is actively engaged in regional efforts to reopen safely through a staged approach, and is working closely with our state and federal representatives throughout this crisis.
There is no doubt we are living through an unprecedented chapter of world history. As this story is being written across the blank pages of our future, the overwhelming capacity of our community to care for each other will get us through, and county workers will continue to play an instrumental role in helping our community weather this storm.
Tricia Kerr
Auburn
Tricia Kerr is the Cayuga County legislator representing District 12.
