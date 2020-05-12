Letter: Cayuga County facing huge financial challenge

Over the coming year, it will be essential for the Legislature to explore all options and resources to further reduce the 2020 budget gap and plan for 2021 within the context of changing service needs and financials. A well-structured, inclusive approach that engages department heads and union leadership as partners in identifying sustainable solutions will serve the county well as we rise to face this challenge together.

There are no simple answers and many uncertainties tied to reopening and stimulus relief. Our chair has established a process to keep the Legislature informed of the county’s changing financial picture. She is actively engaged in regional efforts to reopen safely through a staged approach, and is working closely with our state and federal representatives throughout this crisis.

There is no doubt we are living through an unprecedented chapter of world history. As this story is being written across the blank pages of our future, the overwhelming capacity of our community to care for each other will get us through, and county workers will continue to play an instrumental role in helping our community weather this storm.

Tricia Kerr

Auburn

Tricia Kerr is the Cayuga County legislator representing District 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0