Letter: Cayuga County GOP legislators must do better

A former legislator myself, I was nonetheless drawn up short when I read the May 4 article about the county Legislature’s failure to provide a budgeted operations manager to Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who has been working without a county manager during the pandemic and who has another challenging year before her.
To be elected to public office is an indication that voters trust a person to do the work of governance honestly and with integrity. The legislators who participated in crafting the operations manager position and supported it in committee, yet who voted against it on the floor did not do the work, were not honest, and lack integrity.
The leader of the Republican caucus was one of the original legislators (three Republicans, two Democrats) who worked on designing the position, starting in February 2020. That same Republican leader knew that the position was funded in the budget. That same leader voted for the position in the all-important Ways and Means Committee. That same Republican leader subsequently declared that he “needed more clarity.” One might assume that he was not doing his work during the 14 months that the position description was under discussion. Or maybe one can assume that his vote in committee was dishonest. In either case, whether the legislator in question was sleeping for 14 months while the operations manager position was being crafted or whether he was planning all along to throw an enormous monkey-wrench into the work of Cayuga County, the fact remains that the Republican caucus has proved itself to be an untrustworthy partner in county governance.
When we vote for someone, we hope that person will do the reading and thinking that the position requires. We hope that person will take the work of governance seriously and try to be effective. We hope that person will try to get things done efficiently and well. We hope that the people we elect will keep their word.
The Republican caucus should examine their behavior and resolve to act with more integrity in the future, for their own sakes and for the sake of Cayuga County.
Linda P. Van Buskirk
Aurora