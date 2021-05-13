Letter: Cayuga County GOP legislators must do better

To be elected to public office is an indication that voters trust a person to do the work of governance honestly and with integrity. The legislators who participated in crafting the operations manager position and supported it in committee, yet who voted against it on the floor did not do the work, were not honest, and lack integrity.

The leader of the Republican caucus was one of the original legislators (three Republicans, two Democrats) who worked on designing the position, starting in February 2020. That same Republican leader knew that the position was funded in the budget. That same leader voted for the position in the all-important Ways and Means Committee. That same Republican leader subsequently declared that he “needed more clarity.” One might assume that he was not doing his work during the 14 months that the position description was under discussion. Or maybe one can assume that his vote in committee was dishonest. In either case, whether the legislator in question was sleeping for 14 months while the operations manager position was being crafted or whether he was planning all along to throw an enormous monkey-wrench into the work of Cayuga County, the fact remains that the Republican caucus has proved itself to be an untrustworthy partner in county governance.