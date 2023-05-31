If I recall the time frame correctly, in 2011, the then-county emergency services director and fire coordinator were requesting the county seriously look at the delivery model of fire protection in Cayuga county. That's right, 2011. It is now 2023 and the Legislature is conducting theatre over a $200 property tax exemption for some volunteer firefighters and EMS providers. I'm sure it's appreciated by a few, but it is too little and way too late to be a serious way of tackling this major challenge. To my mind a comprehensive study needs to be completed within six months with recommendations on moving one of the most vital services a local government can provide forward.