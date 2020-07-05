Letter: Cayuga County Legislature has much more to do

As the first-term legislator of District 10 representing the northwest quadrant of the city of Auburn as well as all of Cayuga County as a whole, I am denouncing the published words of my legislative colleague, Andrew Dennison. His words clearly identify his lack of critical thinking, ability to research or understand research validity and his ability to lead effectively as becoming of the heavily responsible position of an elected official.
Particularly concerning to me in Legislator Dennison’s letter and follow up interview in the Citizen newspaper is the clear indication of his implicit bias of people of color while stating his is “not a racist.”
While this body cannot legally censure or remove Legislator Dennison, we do have the legal mechanism to remove him as chair of the Judicial and Public Safety Committee. I call upon my colleagues to complete that action. While words in public statements from me and others are important, actions are the true basis for forward movement around all social justice issues. Even if I stand alone in calling for his removal from this chairmanship, I call upon this action as it is my duty — a duty I took on Jan. 2 when I took my oath of office.
Further I propose that this legislature:
• Develop, implement, promote and enforce anti-racism strategies, policies and procedures, including complaints and dispute resolution mechanisms within the entirety of this municipal organization.
• Examine equity at a systemic and structural level, such as auditing different aspects of the municipality’s operations, including employee recruitment, training and retention; planning, policy and program development; and procedures and practices with respect to employment, service delivery and contracting, as well as organizational culture while taking steps to eliminate barriers in a way that ensure measurement of progress. And finally,
• Educate and sensitize elected officials and civil servants on mutual respect, citizenship and the obligation to protect and promote human rights and social justice at all levels but particularly for our tax-paying citizens of color.
Heidi Nightengale
Auburn
Heidi Nightengale is a Cayuga County legislator representing District 10.
