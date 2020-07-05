Letter: Cayuga County Legislature has much more to do

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the first-term legislator of District 10 representing the northwest quadrant of the city of Auburn as well as all of Cayuga County as a whole, I am denouncing the published words of my legislative colleague, Andrew Dennison. His words clearly identify his lack of critical thinking, ability to research or understand research validity and his ability to lead effectively as becoming of the heavily responsible position of an elected official.

Particularly concerning to me in Legislator Dennison’s letter and follow up interview in the Citizen newspaper is the clear indication of his implicit bias of people of color while stating his is “not a racist.”

While this body cannot legally censure or remove Legislator Dennison, we do have the legal mechanism to remove him as chair of the Judicial and Public Safety Committee. I call upon my colleagues to complete that action. While words in public statements from me and others are important, actions are the true basis for forward movement around all social justice issues. Even if I stand alone in calling for his removal from this chairmanship, I call upon this action as it is my duty — a duty I took on Jan. 2 when I took my oath of office.

Further I propose that this legislature: