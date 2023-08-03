Effective August 1, 2023, the Cayuga County Department of Social Services will implement a new burial procedure for indigent burials. The information was faxed to county funeral home on July 17, 2023 by Jennifer Marshall, Deputy Commissioner of Social Services. Apparently mailing this information to the funeral homes would have played havoc with the Departments budget.

Under the new procedures only direct burials or cremations will be allowed, and family or friends may not contribute to do a little more. This means no viewing, religious services, graveside services, or obituaries. If family or friends try to pay for extras, the county will deny payment.

The county has increased its payment to funeral homes, and we are all ecstatic since this is the first increase to funeral homes for these services in over ten years. However, the county expects the funeral homes to pay some of the costs that the county has historically paid, and this almost eats up the new increase. Also, if you have a family plot but the cost to use it exceeds the county allowance. You are out of luck.

For years, the County and Funeral Directors would negotiate to provide a dignified service for the indigents, but the county ended that a number of years ago. To the best of my knowledge there was no input or review of these new procedures by county funeral directors, and this is the result.

Cayuga County is requiring a written application and face to face interview with family members to determine eligibility for county assistance. You should probably call them first.

Any questions that you should have in this matter should be directed to the Cayuga County Department of Social Services.

James M. Plis

Auburn