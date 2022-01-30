Letter: Cayuga County still a white men's club

The Cayuga County Legislature missed a major opportunity last week to correct its dismal history of diverse hiring, and to counter some of the county’s institutionalized white privilege. Instead it awarded a $10,000 a year civil service commissioner job to a white, career politician.

In 2019 the Legislature approved a resolution to increase diversity among the applicant pools for county jobs. Unfortunately good intentions aren’t enough. Applying for jobs within singularly white county departments does not appeal to many people of color. Nothing would do more to attract a diverse pool of job candidates than to have a person of color as part of the county’s Civil Service Commission.

The Legislature had that opportunity this week with Melody Johnson, a Weedsport resident and an African American woman with nearly 20 years of human resource experience. Her extensive resume had been distributed to legislators weeks before, and she spoke to legislators at the meeting, encouraging them to create a commission that reflected the diversity in the county.

“The county deserves this,” she said. “You have the opportunity to let every resident ... see themselves further invested in our county knowing and believing that they belong here.”

In the end, like the white club that it has long been, the Legislature gave the job to Tim Lattimore, who termed out of his county Legislature job and lost another bid for city council.

This was the second meeting of the year for the newly Republican-controlled Legislature, and like the first in early January, it was depressingly partisan. Pleas by Democrats to show a spirit of cooperation, to choose experience over favoritism and to work collectively for the good of the county fell on deaf ears. The majority of legislators don’t even discuss points raised and proceed with approving their good-ole-boy agenda. At this rate, Cayuga County faces tough years ahead, not much different from the 200 years that preceded it.

Dave Tobin

Marcellus

