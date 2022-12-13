Letter: CEDA discussion was informative

The Citizen posted an article on the special legislative public hearing on the budget Thursday evening, Dec. 8, regarding budget discussion, specifically the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.

I am encouraged that the CEDA Board of Directors have moved in the direction of bringing on an executive director and supporting staff, as many of these positions sat vacant. I am looking forward to seeing where Michael Miller, the relatively new executive director, takes this, as I am sure are all of my colleagues in the Legislature.

As I stated before, whether it was CEDA, or a department within the county, it is the obligation and duty for all legislators to perform their due diligence to ensure tax dollars are allocated in a fiscally responsible manner with accountability and transparency.

Finally, I close with this: The only political observation that might have been made was on the vote for whether or not to increase additional funding for CEDA above and beyond what the chair provided. The overall discussion on the chamber floor with my legislative colleagues was informative and healthy. I would almost go as far as stating that this was one of the better discussions for the public to witness. An ideal example of legislators exchanging information and ideas prior to a vote.

James J. Basile

Fair Haven

James L. Basile is vice chair of the Cayuga County Legislature and represents District 1.