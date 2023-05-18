Declining church attendance:

While we are all certainly entitled to the way we feel about a particular topic, we should remind ourselves feelings are based on an emotional state or a reaction. As a regular church attendee, I enjoy our pastor's sermons regularly as a true sermon is based on a spiritual or theological topic along with a practical application within.

In a recent letter, the author felt the proliferation of guns is plausible reason for the decline in church attendance.

Actually based on some actual facts this is not true.

A New York Times report shows that the No. 1 cause of declining attendance at places of worship is due to more affluence in our society. The middle class is shrinking and the upper class is gaining in numbers. When people have more options they tend to use technology, travel for outlets and engage in other activities. Travel, prior to COVID and especially after, is on the rise, and when people are traveling they tend to not attend church. This is not limited to one denomination or religious discipline but rather across the board. Additionally sports schedules for children on the weekends interfere with church attendance. However, I do believe that sports for children are essential and beneficial in many ways. But, as with many things in life, we need some balance.

Many more people live in the cities now vs. rural areas or small towns/small cities. Rural areas tend to have a deeper rooted attendance base at churches overall.

Many churches are slow to adapt to cultural or technological changes. Younger people are very savvy to that fact and many times react to that by not attending church. And no doubt sexual abuses within the church has turned many people away.

Personally, these trying times with the pandemic have only deepened my faith and increased my attendance at church and activities related to it.

Furthermore, exercising my Constitutional rights of freedom of religion and the 2A are taken very seriously by me and the majority of people I know. If more people took the time to have less "screen time," maybe, just maybe church attendance would rise?

Tom Adessa

Auburn