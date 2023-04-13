The oft-quoted proverb is commonly interpreted as one’s responsibility being for the needs of family and friends. Christian charity extends the expression of compassion, empathy, and desire to improve the life of others, beyond the family and those who are known to us to include giving to those who we do not know.

According to a Jan. 26, 2023, report at www.techjury.net, sixty-four million Americans volunteer each year. The time donated annually has an estimated value of $139 billion. On average, volunteers donate 50 hours of their time per year, totaling 6.9 billion hours from all American volunteers. There are estimated to be two million active US nonprofits.

To those who expect a faceless government agency to provide for their basic needs, understand that mounting fiscal challenges are prompting discussions about increasing requirements to qualify for benefits and/or scaling back program benefits.

To those who have been blessed in life and choose not to “pay if forward” due to expectations or assumptions that someone else will support those in need, consider that historically communities supported those who were less fortunate. This aid often came from faith-based organizations, service organizations, and individuals.

There are many nonprofit organizations in our community who can use your gifts, be they financial or time. Through volunteering, you will make friends, learn new skills, advance your career, and receive personal satisfaction in knowing that you are making a difference in someone’s life.

The phrase “charity begins at home” means that we should be charitable with our family, friends and neighbors. But charity should not end there. You can help others while helping those at home.

Bradley Littlefield

Sempronius