Letter: China should pay costs of COVID-19

The COVID-19 debacle has been called the greatest threat to prosperity and well-being the U.S. has suffered since the Great Depression. Those of us paying attention believe that our nightmare accidentally began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, funded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (with help from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control), which is beholden to the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

Some Chinese (especially Taiwanese) graduate students are sensitive about China's coveting of American agricultural lands, and its active research on germ warfare. I believe release of the coronavirus we've been dealing with was certainly not intentional. Someone screwed up, but the pandemic wouldn't have happened if the communists had not been messing around with gain of function research on dangerously infectious materials.

What has been the cost, just to the U.S. alone, for this insidious experimentation? According to the official site usaspending.gov, the federal government has spent $3.6 trillion in response to COVID-19 to date. It is not clear to me whether the $1.9 trillion in recovery funds specified in the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act is included. And what of our losses of life? There is no standard concept for determining the value of a human life in economics, but courts have been generous in their judgments, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency uses $10 million in accord with the concept of a "statistical life" in evaluating public works project casualty risks. According to statistic.com, U.S. deaths from (not just "with") coronavirus total 870,195 as of January 26, 2022. Applying the EPA figure, we get another $8.7 trillion, for a current total of at least $12.3 trillion.

There are many complications and even prohibitions to the concept of "suing" another government, and a $12 trillion figure might make Secretary XI Ping somewhat uncomfortable, so how about letting him off easy with a generous offer of settling our damage claim in exchange merely for cancellation of our current $1.1 trillion national debt to China? Our profound economic benefit from such a settlement would be deserved. Who in the White House would you suppose should be in the theoretically best position to initiate negotiations?

David Palmer

Union Springs

