Letter: Chinese-made goods are too prevalent

Why are we so surprised that prices are going up? It should be obvious why it's happening!

Haven't many companies over the past year needed to pay higher salaries to their employees ... and also offer them increased benefits? (Thus we now have the sole reason why most employers are justified to raise the prices on their goods!)

Although companies must now pay for the increased salaries and benefits of their employees, it should also be of no surprise then that most companies aren't going to take any losses. After all, it's profits that matters most to them!

(And President Biden should not be blamed on what big business does!)

Also, it's a well known fact that many goods Americans consume are made in China. (The fact that a vast majority of toys are made there is somewhat concerning because of the news we're now hearing which is there will be a shortage of toys for Christmas due to the backup of cargo ships.) Thus we have another reason why scarcity will mean raising the prices even more on those "most-wanted" toys!

There is something though that certainly concerns me more and that is our dependence on China for even more relevant goods we consume. This is further proof of the huge amount of money we are contributing to that country for goods ... and the financing of their military capability that we're now learning is surpassing our own! Isn't this fact alone enough to warrant our making more of the goods we are so dependent on?

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

