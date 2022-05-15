Letter: Choice is clear in Skaneateles election

There are five candidates for four positions on the Skaneateles board of education. Four of those candidates have run on the kinds of traditional platforms that one expects in a local race for school board, discussing topics from spending on buses to the role of vocational training. One candidate however has cribbed a platform from national partisan think tanks to run a divisive campaign that targets some of the most vulnerable members of our community. The ideas he has put forth would represent a step backward for our community. Not only are his ideas out of step with Skaneateles, but they also represent an anti-science bias that is frankly dangerous. Some of his other positions, if enacted as policy, would harm LGBT youth in our district. They would create a shell of ignorance in our community. He is simply unacceptable to this voter.