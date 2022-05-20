Letter: Christian leaders don't act the part

Are today’s Christian leaders really Christlike?

Many Christians in business, insurance, finance, government and education today pride themselves on being “Christlike,” as if they possessed the full profile of skills and knowledge Jesus demonstrated in his day.

However, today’s definition of “Christlike” seems to hang on the notion of providing service to individuals in the community through private channels, such as corporate, church, non-profit, and special issue projects like Ukrainian aid.

Are our Christian leaders really measuring up to their beloved mentor when they neglect to provide service using official public spaces as Jesus did in synagogue town halls, public gatherings outdoors, and government spaces in the temple? Are they able to lead by demonstrating depth as well as breadth of knowledge?

Jesus was an expert practitioner in health care and law, and was a highly skilled teacher. He was a capable philosopher/scientist, economist, and historian. He had the history of his nation at his fingertips and used it to comment on current events.

Jesus delivered outspoken public commentary and public service on public issues like taxation (temple tax, Caesar’s tax), the role of government (caring for the elderly), international relations (legions in Galilee and Judea), labor/management relations (parables), creditor/debtor relations (Lord’s prayer), responsible use of wealth (rich man), violent factions, (Zealots), minority affairs/discrimination (Samaritans), social welfare (congregate feeding), crime and justice (adjudicating the case of a woman taken in adultery), and delivery of pro-bono mental health services (demons).

It seems that many Christians today are big on serving, but mainly through comfortable and non-confrontational channels.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0