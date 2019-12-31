America was formed by those who understand that our Creator has given unalienable rights that no agenda has the right to suppress. The heart of the issue in America today centers around how God is fighting for her.
President Trump is a "wrecking ball to the spirit of political correctness" and he has done more to make America great than we have seen in many decades.
The magazine Christianity Today recently posted an article stating President Trump should be removed from office — that they support impeachment. Billy Graham, who founded Christianity Today, was a source they used.
This was a smooth move from the dark side and very pious sounding, especially in Mark Galli’s (editor in chief) wording: “Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” he wrote.
This could seem rather alarming ... until you get the FACTS.
Firstly, Christianity Today is a George Soros front organization; George Soros is a wealthy billionaire leftist Democrat financier, who essentially rents evangelicals (for one) to move his causes.
Soros wants Christians to help lead his immigration plan, which is a death sentence for America. Funny how religious Galli sounded but seriously evil. Therefore, it is no surprise they are calling for impeachment. Soros also knows that evangelical Christians are a large base for Trump’s support. Sinister sources at work.
Franklin Graham, Billy Graham’s son, smashed Christianity Today’s Mark Galli’s article by saying that Billy Graham voted for President Trump in 2016 and that Billy Graham believed Trump was an answer to prayer. Franklin then labeled the magazine as a publication “off track for a while” and “influenced by the left.”
Christianity Today does not have the authority to take Billy Graham’s name and twist it in order to invoke citizens against our president. Christianity Today sides with the Democratic Party in a partisan attack on our president.
Since this occurred Mark Galli "retired" suddenly. It looks as if he cowardly covered for being called out on his lies after receiving a barrage of backlash from Christians (for-real Christians).
The leftist Democrats will keep scamming and I wonder what will be next? Their recipes are failure after failure and the proof is in their pudding!
As Franklin Graham admonishes, ”let’s pray for the president as he continues to lead the affairs of our nation." Amen to that. American citizens also say — Away with Christianity Astray!
Karen M. Van Wyk
Syracuse