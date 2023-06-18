I am a member of the clergy and unlike most, I am vastly more educated. (This fact doesn't mean I'm better than those less educated, it is meant only that I can address some aspects of the Bible with more clarity. And, as it relates to the Bible, be mindful that it has been translated over 500 times since it was first re-written at the Council of Nicea in the third

century.)

Therefore, my letter to the editor is being addressed to those who believe in the Words of the Bible and although we do have over 1,500 religions in the United States, I want to address my letter to those Christians who are (perhaps) more "awake" than most!

As most Christians know, the Bible acknowledges that many remain blind to the truth despite their depth of belief! Numerous passages address why and they include: II Corinthians vs. 4,5; Matthew 15 vs. 4 and John 9 vs. 39 ... and many more.

And so ... what is the point of my letter? It's the fact that the Bible reminds Christians that we are often "blind to the truth" and that we need to recognize the signs! Unfortunately we often MISS most.

For example: On June 1, 2020, President Trump held up his Bible in front of John's Church – now closed. Well ... that's a sign! And, you can see a photo of that by going to Wikipedia and typing in: DONALD TRUMP PHOTO OP AT ST. JOHN'S CHURCH.

Word limits don't allow me to highlight more signs Christians are missing!

The BIBLE instructs Christians to watch for the signs and when you do ... you'll wake up to the repeated untruths that our former president is telling us!

The deeper your Christian roots, the blinder you will be ... and the Bible says so! But when you do wake up, then you'll recognize that Donald Trump is doing an excellent job of fooling the best of Christians!

Donald Trump is like most (but not all) of the wealthy that are non-believers and very capable of fooling us! (A wolf in sheep's clothing, as the Bible calls them! Matthew 7:15.)

Our prayers aren't going to save him because he knows what he is doing! (We can – however – pray for those who don't know what they're doing!!)

We will surely lose all our freedoms – including freedom of religion – if deep-rooted Christians don't wake up SOON!

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn