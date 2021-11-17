Letter: Christmas tradition brings fond memories

As we near another Christmas, and after nearly two years of COVID-19 and all that went with it, I want to share my Christmas tradition that started in Auburn. When my boys were little, we would go to Leonard's Christmas tree farm, north of Cato. We put the toboggan on top of my Jeep, grab the bow saw, and head out. The boys would enjoy the snow, snowball fights and sliding, while I scoped out the trees. The problem was, we couldn't agree on the same tree, until I happen to notice the one I liked had a bird's nest in it. I showed the boys, and they immediately agreed on my choice. After Christmas, I pulled it out and put it away. The following years, while they played in the snow, I would put the bird's nest in one I liked. Worked like a charm. They are grown now with kids of their own, but still remember the bird's nest story, so this year I ordered bird nests online (they look real) and gave them to be used as ornaments, or as I did, to make picking the tree easy! Merry Christmas, Auburn!