Letter: Church closures poorly managed

While the idea of the Catholic Church needing to be fiscally responsible is a sound one the process that is taking place in Auburn is not the right way to go about things. Forming a committee on a topic can only work if full information is given to the committee and a real choice is available. This committee has been given the task of “close churches or close churches,” which is no choice at all. The bishop and the Rochester Diocese, as much as they deny it, have already made their choice without thought for the possibilities. This is obvious in the handouts given to parishioners. First all of the priest shortage, change in attendance and cost of buildings is outlined in detail but the only question to the committee is which buildings to close. The cost analysis of buildings and repairs is skewed by the simple fact that the diocese did not go through the same process they insist on for any work. Three quotes were not obtained but instead the diocese's own employee/inside person came up with costs on his own without any oversight or other opinions. Many of the costs are associated with the school buildings that the diocese chose to force to close and refused repairs over the years thus creating the current state of disrepair. If necessary, these buildings could be closed, sold or otherwise disposed of without closing the associated church buildings. In addition, the handouts state that “Providing this list should not imply to individual parishes that making repairs is a good way to address closure decisions to be made by the diocese.” This in itself indicates that not closing will not be considered by the diocese and confirms that the choice has already been made. The paperwork also does not state the savings, investments, roof funds collected and more that offset the repair problems.