Letter: Church has problems that need attention

I enjoyed Timothy R. Rice's article last week about the collapse of Catholicism in general because of its hopefulness. Tim is right about a lot of things and wrong about some but deftly addresses an issue which cannot be ignored, a lack of priests and proper formation in seminaries.
Before I start I want to address one minor point. Timothy alluded to only 150 people who attended the diocese’s staged question and answers sessions. Actually a second night saw a similar number and those staged events were only publicly announced the day before.
But on to the critique of the article.
Every mainline Protestant denomination pioneered the path of moral relativism regarding marriage and the priesthood and ministry. Additionally, the Catholic clergy has bent and even broken canon law to accommodate people in marriage and ministry. The results speak for themselves, a general collapse in Christianity while evangelicals and traditional Catholics surge.
The author, though brilliant in his own right, is not a theologian, so it is a forgivable point. More importantly, his correct intuition identifies a major source of the problem hitherto not discussed — bad clerical formation.
1. Ordinations are down.
Many Catholics know at least one fellow who tried seminary but was discouraged or not allowed. I know men from Auburn in their 60s, 50s, 40s and 20s who tried and were denied. The stories can be summarized thusly, “(Traditional) Catholics need not apply.”
2. The pedophile crisis accelerated the exodus from the church.
When a religion’s primary figure’s chief attributes are truthfulness, virginity and peace, sexual immorality, conspiracies and child predation from its leaders crushes any interest in that religion. The clergy do not know this since people who surround them are admiring, church-going Catholics. And, the hierarchy has done little to curb it as evidenced recently in the Minnesota and Detroit archdioceses.
3. Getting married in the church has become of a survival skill in navigating arbitrary procedural rules.
Tim alludes that priests substitute paperwork for education. The clergy is ill-equipped to educate couples not just in marriage, but in all the sacraments. Heretical seminaries, oust good candidates, and train future priests in non-Catholic doctrine. So what priests are left cannot educate Catholics because they either do not know or loathe Catholic teaching.
Tim gets it right when he intuits concrete issues with the clergy. If Catholics want a Resurrection, a prayerful laity have to organize themselves despite this.
Dana Lupo
Auburn