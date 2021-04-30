Letter: Church has problems that need attention

I enjoyed Timothy R. Rice's article last week about the collapse of Catholicism in general because of its hopefulness. Tim is right about a lot of things and wrong about some but deftly addresses an issue which cannot be ignored, a lack of priests and proper formation in seminaries.

Before I start I want to address one minor point. Timothy alluded to only 150 people who attended the diocese’s staged question and answers sessions. Actually a second night saw a similar number and those staged events were only publicly announced the day before.

But on to the critique of the article.

Every mainline Protestant denomination pioneered the path of moral relativism regarding marriage and the priesthood and ministry. Additionally, the Catholic clergy has bent and even broken canon law to accommodate people in marriage and ministry. The results speak for themselves, a general collapse in Christianity while evangelicals and traditional Catholics surge.

The author, though brilliant in his own right, is not a theologian, so it is a forgivable point. More importantly, his correct intuition identifies a major source of the problem hitherto not discussed — bad clerical formation.

1. Ordinations are down.