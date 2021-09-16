Letter: Church should be making big changes

David Stanton’s Aug. 19 letter to the editor identified the motivation behind the money grab by the Diocese of Rochester and some of the skullduggery used to gain and hold on to that money. In summary Stanton points out that the hierarchy holds a lot of money and receives taxpayer money in excess of the money it has to dole out for the hierarchy’s criminal behavior involving sexual abuse.

Most people Catholic and non-Catholic alike know this is the case even if they know not the details. For that reason alone most people do not see bishops as leaders and teachers, including faithful church-going Catholics. Almost every bishop is guilty of this criminal behavior if not in explicitly the sin itself, then in the coverup or for that matter staying silent.

But to make matters worse, the hierarchy have abrogated the teachings of the Church undermining their own authority, and forcing the faithful to look elsewhere for spiritual or psychological nourishment.

Thus today the hierarchy finds itself in a leadership role, with no credibility with anyone Catholic or otherwise in its ability to teach and lead.

The picture is pretty grim, because to change will require humility on the part of the bishops who fancy themselves as smarter, more spiritual, more powerful and wealthier than those around them.