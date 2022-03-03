Letter: Churches fail to meet people's needs

I would like to respond to Father Frank Lioi’s article about the decline in church attendance. He says that it is due to “a longstanding pattern of secularization in the United States.” I think his first two questions are connected. If indeed the “nones,” as he calls them, have rejected religion, it is possibly due to the fact that religious institutions have failed meet the needs of those people. But I think it is terrific that the Catholic Church is committed to finding answers to the questions it will be asking.

People I know who do not attend church do not like the formal structures and rules that are imposed on members of the churches. Singling out the Catholic Church, the model of the male-dominated organization with few, if any, important roles for women is no longer relevant.

As for Protestant churches, they disagree among each other about the way to get to heaven. Some of them believe they have the full message of the gospel, which means they believe other churches do not. I have seen that firsthand. Others disagree on the method of baptism and its role within the denomination. Which of these is right?

Christians, Muslims, and Jews all worship the same God, but in very different ways. Is one faith tradition right and the others wrong? I certainly do not think so. If that were the case, I might come to the conclusion that we are condemned simply because of where we were born.

I hope other denominations and religious traditions will also seek to find answers, but more importantly, I hope they will listen to the people who answered those questions and will make necessary changes. If they do not, church membership will continue to decline. People do not stop being good people just because they no longer attend church, if they ever did, whether they are Christians, Muslims, Jews, members of other faith traditions, or even pagans.

Just because the churches may have failed to reach the needs of people, does not mean the people have failed in their personal faith journeys.

Joe Sarnicola

Auburn

