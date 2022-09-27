Letter: Cities have too much power in Albany

Perhaps it’s time to consider an Electoral College-styled system of weighting on the number of candidates sent to our New York state Senate based on geographical area as opposed to area based solely on population as currently used for representation in Albany. Statistically, New York state has 62 counties with 63 elected state senators sent to Albany. Of those 63 state senate seats, 39 are elected from the greater New York City metro area. The remaining 24 senate seats are spread among the area covering the remaining 47 counties. The majority of those 24 seats are weighted to the four most populace cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany. As Rhode Island is to New York for an equal two federal senator representation, the equality for a voice in Albany is nearly non-existent. What portion of those 39 senators even acknowledge a world outside of metro New York? More so, what portion of those remaining 24 Senate representatives to Albany are representing the interest of the rural population, inclusive of our agriculture communities, our smaller cities? In those communities it is sorely lacking.