As a taxpayer and resident of Auburn, I am very concerned about the direction of our whole city under the current council.
Since 2015 my city taxes have increased by almost 23% while my county taxes have only increased by 8%. My school taxes by 11%. This is unreasonable and not sustainable but no one on council has done a thing to reduce taxes. That is what happens when you have supermajorities who never question the direction of the city for all taxpayers.
My water and sewer fees have gone from $273 in 2015 to $880 for 2018. This is an increase of approximately 69%, why?
So my city taxes in five years have increased by $413 dollars and my water/sewer tax has increased by $607 resulting in a approximate increase of over 35%.
Their is no accountability in the city anymore as every position is filled by one party.
The city of Auburn for the first time has more renters than homeowners. It will only get worse.
How much of our taxpayer dollars are being expended at the welcome center?
How much money was lost on Founders Day?
You have free articles remaining.
How much money was expended on the Court Street parking lot?
Where is the accounting for the CDBG funds given to the Schine's Theatre owner?
Why are the city streets such a mess?
I could go on but I believe you, the reader, get my point.
It is time to have voices of all parties not only heard but to be given a seat at the table.
Thank you for your time.
Robert Buschman
Auburn