 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: City council race endorsements appreciated

  • Updated

I would like to personally thank CSEA (Civil Service Employees Association) for their endorsement of my candidacy for the upcoming 2021 Auburn City Council seat.

I would also like to recognize and thank the Sierra Club for their endorsement of my candidacy. The Sierra Club is America’s oldest and largest grassroot environmental organization. They recognize candidates who champion legislation that protects our clean air, clean water and several other very important environmental issues to protect America’s natural heritage.

Tim Lattimore

Auburn

Tim Lattimore is a Cayuga County legislator for District 13 and is running for Auburn City Council.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News