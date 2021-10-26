Letter: City council race endorsements appreciated

I would like to personally thank CSEA (Civil Service Employees Association) for their endorsement of my candidacy for the upcoming 2021 Auburn City Council seat.

I would also like to recognize and thank the Sierra Club for their endorsement of my candidacy. The Sierra Club is America’s oldest and largest grassroot environmental organization. They recognize candidates who champion legislation that protects our clean air, clean water and several other very important environmental issues to protect America’s natural heritage.