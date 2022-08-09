 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Civic band was key part of Hoopes Park

Letters
During the summers of the 1950s and 1960s, I remember going to Hoopes Park every week to hear the Auburn Civic Band play their concerts. My husband was a member of the band for many years. Our children looked forward to going to the band concerts as the music was enjoyed by you and old alike. The Auburn Civic Band was an integral part of the history of Hoopes Park.

Even though the Auburn Civic Band doesn't play at the park anymore, they are still providing pleasure to many people who attend their concerts.

Joyce W. Murray

Auburn

