Letter: Climate-change denial letter was dangerous

I understand your editorial obligation to present a range of diverse opinions in your letters section, but I am perplexed by your decision to publish the letter on climate change from Steven Gibbs that appeared in the March 25 Citizen. Mr. Gibbs denies that we are facing a climate crisis, and ridicules leaders who have tried to alert the world to the dangers we face, despite the consensus among the members of the scientific community that the global climate is indeed changing, and that human activity is a major contributing factor in that change, if not the principle cause.

Anyone who reads the newspapers or watches the news must be aware that we are experiencing an ever-growing wave of extreme weather-related events, from fires, droughts, and floods to increasingly violent storms. (Yes, we have always had such events, but their frequency and intensity are something new.) And while Mr. Gibbs claims (without citing his sources) that world temperatures are holding steady, or even decreasing, he ignores data published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing that worldwide average temperatures have increased steadily over the last 140 years, with the highest rate of increase taking place since 1981; that last year was the second warmest year on record (after 2016); and that the five warmest years on record have all occurred since 2015 (https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-temperature).