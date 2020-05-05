Letter: Climate change denial was right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you, Mr. Gibbs (March 25 letter). Just to let Mr. Howard (March 31 letter) know, there are just as many scientists on the "other" side of the "theory" of climate change. This world is not coming to an end, as we know it, until the Rapture, which doesn't seem very far off.

How in the world do you think a person can change the weather? Are you crazy! Our creator is the only one who controls the weather. But perhaps you are a nonbeliever or atheist. In that case I am sorry.

We are now living in fear that this world is going to end but not because of the weather but because of a pestilence. People are living in fear that they can't leave their house, state, must close our churches, won't have food on the table, shut down businesses. As a believer, this doesn't surprise me. This has been prophesied in the Bible and is perhaps being fulfilled. When all these signs come together, look up for your redemption draws nigh.

In three short months, like the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away many of the things we worship: athletes — he shut down the stadiums; musicians — shut down civic centers; actors —shut down theaters; money — the economy collapsed along with the stock market.