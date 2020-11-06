Letter: Climate crisis an ever-increasing concern

It’s been wonderful for climate advocates to see, finally, climate change take a prominent place in this year’s presidential campaigns, including the campaign for local Congressional Representative (“Dana Balter and John Katko, on the issues: Climate change,” The Citizen, Oct. 15).

But constituents who wanted to base their votes on climate change based on your article and the debates between the candidates could rightly take exception that there are “significant differences on the subject of climate change” between them.

The candidates both acknowledged man’s contribution to climate change and that Congress should address the problem. And they both expressed their preferences for perhaps helpful technologies, whether those be energy efficient windows or nuclear power.

One area of apparent difference existed, as the article states, is the Paris Climate Agreement. But this is a minor disagreement given that neither of them, as a member of the House of Representatives, would have been compelled to cast a vote on the framework.