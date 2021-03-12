Letter: Climate legislation needs Katko's support

I am writing to express my appreciation to Representative John Katko for the ways in which he has been separating himself from the party-liners, for the positions he has taken on the presidential election and the storming of the Capitol, and for the bipartisan legislation he has sponsored ($1 billion for mental health services, according to The Citizen of March 10). Two of his recent bipartisan bills will address racial disparities in mental health care to children, and National Institute of Mental Health research on the mental health effects of the pandemic. As a licensed psychologist, I can appreciate the likely positive impacts of these bills. However, even though I have devoted my professional life to the study and treatment of behavioral health problems, I have to say that the problems posed by mental illness are dwarfed in comparison to the looming disasters being caused by climate change, including the mental health effects that come from witnessing a deteriorating environment. As the ranking member of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, I have no doubt that Representative Katko is aware of the effects of climate change on illegal migration across our southern border, and of the economic costs of climate-fueled increases in hurricanes and wildfires. I ask Mr. Katko to throw his weight behind bipartisan climate legislation by cosponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act when introduced in this Congress. The likely alternative to such legislation will be a raft of regulations that may prove much costlier to industry and the public than a fee on carbon that is equitably redistributed to the American people.