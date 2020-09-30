Letter: Climate policy must be business-friendly

I have been covering the recent disheartening news of hurricanes and wildfires, and often, appropriately, referencing the climate change signal associated with these more frequent and more intense “natural” disasters.

Obscured by the more sensational and depressing news was a very promising development in the potential meaningful federal climate change policy specifically relating to support from the business community.

The Business Roundtable, a group of prominent companies with more than 15 million employees and $7.5 trillion in revenues, released the report "Addressing Climate Change, Principles and Policies" earlier this month, which calls for as the first policy tool to place a price on carbon, i.e. a carbon tax or carbon fee.

Of particular note for us here in central New York is that the very important and recognizable companies Carrier Corp. and Bristol-Myers Squibb are members of the Business Roundtable that endorsed the carbon pricing policy. Other businesses in central New York have endorsed a carbon fee-and-dividend carbon pricing policy.