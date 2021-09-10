Letter: Climate resiliency is not enough

I am writing in response to the auburnpub.com article of Sept. 6, “Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades.” The remnants of Ida were indeed too close for comfort, especially following the flooding from Tropical Storm Fred just days earlier. (Auburn Citizen, Sept. 5, “This was an anomaly”). We’ve mistakenly been told that CNY would be spared the effects of climate change, and that other, more vulnerable areas of the country and world would bear the brunt.
Regarding lawmakers call for infrastructure upgrades: not to oversimplify, but generally speaking, the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes provisions to increase "climate resilience" by "future-proofing" infrastructure. The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package will address the causes of climate change as well as mitigate its effects. Some Republicans and a few moderate Democrats are in favor of the former bill, but are withholding support for the latter due to the fiscal considerations. But here’s the rub. To focus primarily on "resilience," without properly addressing the mounting problem of climate change, is like stacking sandbags around downstream houses without fixing the hole that is rapidly undermining the dam. In the absence of a plan to address the cause – greenhouse gas emissions – the effects will just keep coming and intensifying. True fiscal conservatives, interested in long-term costs, would never make such a mistake.
Let's get a plan in place that is up to the task of addressing the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving these catastrophic weather events (and sea level rise, coastal erosion, drought, species loss, etc.), and do what we can to protect human habitation until we can reverse the trend. The budget reconciliation plan comes closest to doing that, but it is not enough. We need a fiscal curb on the burning of fossil fuels, both here and abroad. A plan for placing tariffs on imports of high carbon commodities is already in the package. This will protect American manufacturers from imports that are less expensive because cheap but dirty coal was used in their manufacture. We need a price on carbon at home as well. According to most economists, this is essential to discouraging the use of fossil fuels and encouraging the shift to clean alternatives. Once such legislation is in place, we can devote ourselves to “future-proofing” our infrastructure and weathering the storm that will continue until the root causes of climate change are brought under control.
Robert Kuehnel
LaFayette