Letter: Climate resiliency is not enough

Let's get a plan in place that is up to the task of addressing the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving these catastrophic weather events (and sea level rise, coastal erosion, drought, species loss, etc.), and do what we can to protect human habitation until we can reverse the trend. The budget reconciliation plan comes closest to doing that, but it is not enough. We need a fiscal curb on the burning of fossil fuels, both here and abroad. A plan for placing tariffs on imports of high carbon commodities is already in the package. This will protect American manufacturers from imports that are less expensive because cheap but dirty coal was used in their manufacture. We need a price on carbon at home as well. According to most economists, this is essential to discouraging the use of fossil fuels and encouraging the shift to clean alternatives. Once such legislation is in place, we can devote ourselves to “future-proofing” our infrastructure and weathering the storm that will continue until the root causes of climate change are brought under control.