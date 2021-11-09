Letter: Clintons took Democrats to the right

I would like to take a few moments to respond to Mr. Donald Curvin’s letter of Nov. 2. In his letter he states “Some of your readers seem not to realize that today's Democratic Party is not the same party of JFK and FDR. It has been taken over by radical leftists looking to change America.”

I think that the realization that is missed is that today’s “Leftist” Democrats are more in the spirit of FDR, LBJ and JFK than Democrats have been since the 1990s. The Clintons and other Democrats during that period introduced what is known as Third Way politics, essentially moving the Democratic Party to the political right, away from the party of middle-class working people and into the realm of the Republicans.

To do this Third Way, Democrats gave up the ideals that the original Democratic Party was founded on, ideals that supported the working class, the poor and the “have-nots” for what I like to call a Republican-lite position. Basically, as the GOP became more conservative over the intervening years, Third Way Democrats tried to fill in as old school Republicans.

Let’s look at FDR and LBJ: FDR’s New Deal, while not ending the Depression, spent billions to economically shore up the poor and middle class, helping them through programs like the CCC, The National Industrial Recovery Act, Agricultural Adjustment Act, Social Security and others. LBJ’s Great Society included the Civil Rights Act, The Voting Act, The Economic Opportunity Act, Job Corps, The Food Stamp Act and others. Many of these and countless other legislative acts like them still service poor citizens today.

One of the great myths perpetrated by conservatives is that somehow social legislation by Democrats only benefits Democrats, ignoring the fact that tens of millions of people who would vote against the party supporting such legislation, benefit from various social safety nets. One only has to look at the number of traditionally Republican states that have voted for, accepted and embraced Obamacare.

In the four years that Mr. Trump was president only one major legislative bill was passed, a tax break for the very wealthiest Americans. One that will cost the country some $2 trillion over 10 years. Obamacare cost Americans money, but millions of Americans received health care. The tax break will cost more, and the vast majority of Americans will receive much less.

Richard Wentz

Owasco

