Letter: Closed prisons can help end homelessness

Homelessness has reached the highest levels since the Great Depression! We're seeing evidence of it on streets in every city across the United States.
Studies show that the majority of street homeless are people living with mental illness or other severe health problems. Research also shows that the primary cause of homelessness, particularly among families, is lack of affordable housing. (Surveys of homeless families have identified the following major immediate, triggering causes of homelessness: eviction, doubled-up or severely overcrowded housing, domestic violence, job loss and hazardous housing conditions.)
Supposedly there is a constitutional right to shelter in New York state and it can be found in Article XVII of the New York State Constitution, which declares that “the aid, care and support of the needy are public concerns and shall be provided by the state and by such of its subdivisions.”
Currently there are two federal housing programs that have proved successful in reducing some homelessness. The two largest federal housing programs are public housing and federal housing vouchers, known as Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8 vouchers. Housing vouchers allow low-income households to rent modest market-rate housing of their choice and provide a flexible subsidy that adjusts with the family’s income over time.
You have free articles remaining.
(Currently there exists only one housing program in the entire United States that allows released prisoners and their families Section 8 housing and it's in Syracuse.) Typically landlords won't rent to those coming out of prison and, therefore, housing for the ex-offender is virtually impossible unless there's a family member or friend to take them in!
I live in Section 8 housing here at the Stryker building. The Boyle Center and Swartz Towers are the other two in Auburn that rent to seniors, as well as the handicapped/disabled.
Nevertheless, there exists a serious lack of housing for the homeless! What is especially alarming is that far too many of the homeless are our veterans.
Since government at every level is already cutting back on already-inadequate housing assistance for low-income people and has reduced investments in building and preserving affordable housing, it would seem obvious that with the recent closing of so many recently well-built prisons that the thousands of homeless are the very people who could use them?
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer