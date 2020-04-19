Letter: Closing of school comes as no surprise

So people in the Cato-Meridian school district just got an email from the superintendent saying starting next school year our middle school will be closed due to decreasing student population and budget shortfalls! Well, big surprise ... I’ve been saying for years the out-of-control spending for a shrinking student population was unsustainable!
It's time to wake up, people, New York is the only state that spends over $20,000 per student for a K-12 education in the United States. But employee numbers don’t seem to decline with the declining student numbers ... does that make sense to anyone? Why is it today kids supposedly can’t learn with more than 10-12 kids in a classroom but we did just fine in the past with 20-25? And why can a 17-year-old senior graduate in June and then in August go to college and be in a classroom of 100-200 and handle that but supposedly can’t handle being in a room with more than 10-12 in high school? If you have less students you should have less employees to educate them and you would think school taxes shouldn’t continue to go up as much as they do every year if there’s less students.
If a business ran like our school systems in NY, they’d be bankrupt within a year, but then again hate me if you’d like for saying this, it all falls on the shoulders of the voters who’ve let these schools get away with it by always voting yes and giving them what they want! And imagine they added onto the high school a number of years ago when they had a demographic study that showed the population was going to continue to drop, isn’t that great fiscal responsibility! Wake up, folks, there’s a reason people are leaving NY!
Andrew Dennison
Cato
Andrew Dennison is a Cayuga County legislator representing District 2.
