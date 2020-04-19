Letter: Closing of school comes as no surprise

It's time to wake up, people, New York is the only state that spends over $20,000 per student for a K-12 education in the United States. But employee numbers don’t seem to decline with the declining student numbers ... does that make sense to anyone? Why is it today kids supposedly can’t learn with more than 10-12 kids in a classroom but we did just fine in the past with 20-25? And why can a 17-year-old senior graduate in June and then in August go to college and be in a classroom of 100-200 and handle that but supposedly can’t handle being in a room with more than 10-12 in high school? If you have less students you should have less employees to educate them and you would think school taxes shouldn’t continue to go up as much as they do every year if there’s less students.